Law & Order season 22 premiere date hopes over on NBC

Following the finale tonight on NBC, it absolutely makes sense to want the Law & Order season 22 premiere date at NBC. We waited so long to get the show back on the air, and we don’t want to see it go away at any point in the near future!

Luckily, this is where we can share a little bit of good news: The mothership is not going anywhere in the near future. While SVU was given a multi-season order a couple of years ago, both Law & Order and Organized Crime were granted each an additional season a little earlier this spring. We don’t think that their future was ever in that much doubt, but it absolutely was quite nice to have both of them get that official order.

So is NBC going to make you wait again until midseason to see Law & Order back on the air? In a word, no. The network has already unveiled their fall schedule and with that, confirmed that the original show will be around at the same time as both SVU and Organized Crime. The order of the three will remain the same, and they will continue to try and replicate the success of One Chicago with this lineup — why wouldn’t they? That’s just something that makes a good bit of sense at the end of the day.

While there is no firm premiere date for any of these shows as of yet, we do think we’ve got a good sense of when they will all be back — think in terms of either late September or early October. This is when the vast majority of the fall schedule will be back, and we don’t think that NBC would consider pushing it back later than this. After all, there’s no reason for them to do so! A franchise like this is always suited to come on as early in the fall season as possible.

Fingers crossed, we’re going to have some sort of premiere-date news in June. Be sure to cross your fingers and hope for some good stuff!

