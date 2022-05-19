NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale photo: See Callen propose!

As we prepare for the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale airing on CBS this weekend, there’s a lot to be excited about! After all, there is a romantic moment ahead that has been a LONG time coming.

We know that G. Callen has been wanting to propose to Anna Kolcheck for a long time, but there’s always been a couple of things in the way. First, of course, there’s all the trouble that the two constantly find themselves in. Someone is either out to kill them or there is some larger mission that is eating up a lot of their time. More recently, there was all the stuff with Katya, but that seems to be out of the way now that the character is dead. (There could still be some story to come in the aftermath of what Joelle did.)

Another issue? Arkady being far from enthused about the idea of his daughter getting engaged, but his reservations don’t seem to matter all that much at the end of the day here. What really does is that we’re finally at a point where we can celebrate things in earnest! The proposal is happening, and judging from the photo below via Entertainment Weekly, we’re pretty inclined to believe that Bar Paly’s character is saying “yes.” If that’s not what is going on here, you can go ahead and call us immensely disappointed.

Of course, the proposal feels like the tip of the iceberg for what is going to be coming up for the two of them moving into season 14. We gotta see a wedding for them, right? We’re sure that it won’t be identical to what we saw with Kensi and Deeks since the writers won’t want to recycle the same things, but it could prove to be rather entertaining in its own right. Prepare for that accordingly.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles and the season 13 finale right now

What do you most want to see on the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get other updates that we don’t want you missing. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







