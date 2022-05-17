NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale promo: Is Callen proposing?

Sunday night is set to bring us the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale, and be assured that big things are set to happen. In particular, we’re saying that in the context of things between Callen and Anna.

Is he finally about to propose? We know there have been hang-ups over time for a wide array of different reasons. Take, for starters, Arkady being a jerk about the idea, and then also Katya wrecking havoc on any plans that he has to have a normal life.

Yet, in the promo below you can see Anna telling Chris O’Donnell’s character that she “wants to be normal” with him, and this certainly seems like the sort of tender moment that could accompany a proposal. There’s no doubt in our mind that she wants to be married to him, and Arkady is simply off-base with whatever his assumptions are. Maybe he’ll get on board but either way, Anna should be able to live her life!

Having these two get engaged in the finale would be the nice way to cap what has been a pretty challenging journey for the two over the years. They’ve been separated by thousands of miles and also a lot of pain and suffering, but they’ve made it through it all! This now has them in a spot where they can build towards an actual future with each other, and we hope that there’s a wedding in season 14. It feels like we’re invested enough in these two that they merit that much screen time, as opposed to this just being something that happens during the hiatus. Also, can we get all sorts of moments between Sam and Callen as he tries to plan it out? Their friendship never gets enough credit on this show.

