Is Law & Order new tonight alongside SVU and then also Organized Crime? Is there awesome stuff to expect here from start to finish?

The first order of business here is, of course, sharing some bittersweet news: There are episodes of all three of these shows tonight! Unfortunately, they are also the finales. On the other side of these, we’re going to be stuck waiting a very long time to see what’s coming up next. These upcoming episodes will carry with them some big swings, potential crossovers, and also cliffhangers. Get ready for ALL of the emotions and if you aren’t able to watch live, set your DVRs accordingly! This is not something you want to be spoiled on down the road.

To get a few more details right now on all of these episodes, go ahead and check out the synopses below.

Law & Order season 21 episode 10, “Black and Blue” – 05/19/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The murder of an off-duty NYPD detective threatens to tear the city apart. Cosgrove mourns the loss of a friend and asks Capt. Benson for help solving the case. McCoy and Price disagree on how to prosecute the culprit, sparking sharp condemnation from all sides. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 22, “A Final Call at Forlini’s Bar” – 05/19/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU provides help and protection for a longtime domestic violence victim, but when she winds up at the defendant’s table in court, Rollins surprises Carisi with a formidable opponent at trial. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 22, “Friend or Foe” – 05/19/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : As Stabler confronts the truth about his father, he unknowingly affects his situation with the Brotherhood. The taskforce works to track down Webb, who’s gone off the grid. Donnelly will stop at nothing to ensure he isn’t caught. TV-14

After the finales, more than likely all three shows will be back in the fall! That’s something that has already been set up in the official schedule released by NBC earlier this month.

What do you want to see on Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime tonight on NBC?

