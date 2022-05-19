Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Will be getting great stuff from both this show and also Station 19? Within this piece, of course, we’ll dive more into that.

The first order of business here is going ahead and sharing what is some good and bad news put together. The good news is that you will, in fact, see a new episode of both shows on the air tonight. However, this is going to be the finale of Station 19. The firefighter drama will be back this fall, but we gotta prepare for a grand goodbye tonight. This means some emotional moments mixed with a potential cliffhanger that leaves us screaming at the table. This is the world of Shonda Rhimes and even without her being a day-to-day showrunner on either one of these shows, they still operate with her original MO in mind.

For a few details about what’s coming up on both shows tonight, go ahead and check out the synopses below in their entirety…

Station 19 season 5 episode 18, “Crawl Out Through the Fallout” – Andy tracks down a witness to testify at her trial. Meanwhile, Carina and Maya deal with a stressful situation, and the crew responds to a car wreck on the season finale of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MAY 19 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 18, “Stronger Than Hate” – A dinner party is thrown at the sister house in Nick’s honor. Meanwhile, Grey Sloan Memorial receives a victim of a brutal hate crime on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 19 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

For those wondering, there are two episodes of Grey’s coming next week for what will be an epic finale event. Because those are two whole episodes, that makes it all the more difficult to predict what’s going to happen.

What do you want to see on Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 when the shows come on the air tonight?

