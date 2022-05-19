This Is Us season 6 episode 18: Rebecca’s funeral in the series finale

It should not come as too much of a surprise that Rebecca Pearson’s funeral will be a big part of the This Is Us series finale next week. It won’t be the only part of the episode that stands out, but it’s a big part of it nonetheless. This story will allow a lot of the characters to express where they are in life, what they want, and also how they will use Rebecca as inspiration for the rest of their lives.

We keep hearing that a big part of the series finale will be subject matter that is a little more warm and comforting; we’ll have to, of course, wait and see if that is the case.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to see some of our latest thoughts on the NBC show. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt and Jess on YouTube! We’re going to have a review for the series finale after it airs…

If there is one person who knows more about the series finale than anyone, it is creator Dan Fogelman. Why not hear from him now? Speaking to Deadline, here is some of what he had to say about what you are going to see, and how the funeral will prove to be important:

“In the last episode, we will try to capture something simple which, while sad, is kind of a day in the life, which is so much of what the show is about, set against Rebecca’s funeral … While it will make you cry, it will make you sad, the end of the finale moves me in a way that is different. I think the cast and crew captured something about the human condition and the condition of being a person in the family that I am really proud of.”

Do we think there are some surprises in store for the finale? Sure, but we don’t think that they are out to blindside us with some big twist. This should be as big of a character-driven finale as we are ever going to see.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on This Is Us right now and what you can expect to see the rest of the way

What do you think we’re going to see on the This Is Us series finale?

How emotional do you think it’s going to be? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for more. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







