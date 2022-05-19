Chicago Fire season 10 finale promo: Severide & Stella Kidd’s wedding!

Tonight NBC unveiled the Chicago Fire season 10 finale promo, and it’s easy to say that there is a lot to love about this here!

It’s been known for a good while now that Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd would be getting married at the end of this season, but there’s something special about actually seeing it in video form. The video below gives you a small tease into the ceremony, the dress, and how everything will look and feel. While we’re sure that there is going to be some drama in this episode (go ahead and blame Emma for that), there will also be some romance. The writers know how much you love Stellaride, and also how earned this moment should be.

Of course, the promo also makes it very clear that Jesse Spencer will be back as Matt Casey, and sporting a longer hairdo to go along with it! He’s been off in Oregon but it makes sense that he would come back to see Kelly get married and be a part of the ceremony in some way. While back at 51, we’re sure he can catch up with old friends and celebrate how far Kelly has come from the guy we saw in the pilot. Let’s also hope that Brett has some role to play here, even though she’s not in the promo. She could prove very important in trying to get Emma out of the firehouse!

While we know that this show loves it’s dramatic cliffhangers, we’ll be more than fine if there is not anything of the sort here. The most important thing in this episode is just that we come out of it with a smile on our face and feeling like the journey of Severide and Stella was well-worth where we got in the end.

