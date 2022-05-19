The Flash season 9: Will it be the final season? EP’s current take

Is The Flash season 9 going to be the final one at The CW? We know that there are a ton of rumors out there about this very thing already.

There are a ton of reasons why said rumors are out there. Grant Gustin only signed on to do fifteen episodes next week, and the status of the rest of the cast is still up in the air. Also, we’re getting the sense that parent company Warner Bros. Discovery wants to move on from the Arrowverse; they already canceled Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman earlier this year and while Superman & Lois / Stargirl are still ongoing, they’ve also been pretty disconnected from a lot of crossovers as of late.

In the end, The CW and Warner Bros. will be the ones who will decide the future of the series but for now, we can say this: Showrunner Eric Wallace would be thrilled to see it stay on the air for a while. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the EP (who also directed tonight’s episode) made it clear he is open to continuing the show for a while:

I hope next year isn’t the last season, knock on wood. But I have to now plan, going into season 9… I mean, I have to plan it that way, just in case. I don’t want to get caught unawares. I don’t want the audience to get caught with a cliffhanger that doesn’t get resolved or anything like that. I want to make sure that we complete the journey that Barry, Iris, and Team Flash have been on. This isn’t a spoiler, but you’ll see the moment in this season’s finale which was the original ending where we’ve resolved the plot, we’ve defeated the big bad, and all that stuff. That was going to be the end of the season. Then when we got the pickup — thank goodness — you’ll see something that will set up next year in a very fun and delightful way … I will approach [next season] as the final season unless somebody tells me differently — and I hope they do, because there’s still many more Flash stories to tell.

Clearly, Wallace has the right philosophy here. After all, it ensures that we’re going to be getting a great ending here no matter what happens the rest of the way.

