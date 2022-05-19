Who Killed Sara? season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the arrival of season 3 over on Netflix, can you expect a Who Killed Sara? season 4 in any shape or form? Or, are we at the end of the road?



If you watched the season 3 finale of the show, then you already know the answer to the show’s title mystery. (Rest assured, we’re not going to be spoiling anything here.) Because of that, it does render the whole premise of the show over. Why in the world would there be another season of the same exact story?

We suppose that you could make an argument that season 4 could come up as a spin-off or with some other premise in mind, but you’d have to attach some other sort of subtitle to it in order for it to work. The truth here is just that three seasons is more or less the natural life for a Netflix show these days. There are a lot of programs on the streaming service that don’t get a chance to last anywhere near this long, and we are well-aware of that already. This is a solid run and it’s great that the show managed to get a solid beginning, middle, and end. It doesn’t feel like we are missing out on anything at the end of the day here.

The best thing that you can hope for with a show like Who Killed Sara? is that in the aftermath of it, some of the cast end up finding other roles elsewhere. One of the great things about TV in general these days is out expansive it is. There are always going to be options out there for people, and we just hope opportunities present themselves at the best possible time.

Are you sad that there is no Who Killed Sara? season 4 on Netflix down the road?

Or, do you think the show is ending at exactly the right time? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for even more updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

