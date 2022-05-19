The Conners season 4 finale: Three weddings? Also, Puddles Pity Party!

Tonight, The Conners season 4 finale arrived with an episode that was stuffed full of hype — and the potential of three weddings. Three. It goes without saying, but that’s a lot to throw into a single episode.

We went into this by and large thinking that not all of these ceremonies were actually going to happen, and by the end of the first ten minutes, Aldo and Harris were already done. He wanted to have a baby right away, and that was something that she didn’t want to commit to.

Then, we saw Neville develop cold feet about halfway into the story. What was the reasoning for that? Well, it had a lot to do with the officiant / lack of a priest and the presentation of the whole affair. The good news is that Jackie was able to work to come up with something that worked for him, and the ceremony was run by both a judge and a priest.

By the end of the episode, was at least got two weddings — Darlene and Ben are now married, and the same goes for Jackie and Neville. Harris’ time will come; she’s still young!

If there is a big critique that we had of the season 3 finale, it’s pretty simple: It all felt pretty rushed. We wish that there was some more time for things to develop. Take, for example, the conversation with Dan and Louise where he expressed some of his concerns with the wedding / weddings, including Darlene not being around anywhere near as much.

Also — and totally random — was the cameo of Puddles Pity Party, a well-known singer who has been on America’s Got Talent and collaborated with a lot of other people over the years.

