The Conners season 5 premiere date hopes over at ABC

Following tonight’s big season 4 finale, isn’t this the right time to have a discussion about The Conners season 5 and when it could premiere? The Roseanne follow-up has been a stable of the ABC schedule for the past little while, and it is nice to know that this isn’t changing.

There is one thing that IS changing for the show moving forward, and that is the timeslot. Based on the information that is out there, the John Goodman sitcom is now poised to air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time this fall. More than likely, the premiere will air in either late September or early October. Filming will kick off a couple of months before that, give or take.

The great thing about a show like The Conners is that in theory, it could go on for as long as the cast and network want it to. This isn’t a series that is necessarily building towards some sort of larger endgame; instead, it is trying to tell stories about a family who love and care about each other, and also take on a number of different obstacles every single step of the way. Some of its stories will be timely, and then some other ones will be silly. We’ve seen examples of that time and time again.

Unless someone comes out and says otherwise, we’re also going to go ahead and say that we expect that this show will run for 20 episodes again. It’s the perfect length for a sitcom like this to consistently entertain, but also give the cast the freedom to do some other things at the same time. We don’t know if the show is going to be able to top the triple-wedding that they set up as the basis for the finale, but we’re excited to see them try to do that however they can.

