Survivor 42 finale preview: Who is the most likely to win?

Next week the Survivor 42 finale is going to be here — and we hope that it lives up to what has been a fairly exciting season of the show. We’ve got a lot of big personalities, and some of them are still in the running.

When you look at the final five, you can argue that there are a lot of winner candidates in the group. You could make an argument that Mike, Maryanne, or Lindsay could win the game. They’ve all had some significant contributions and could have friends over on the jury. Romeo doesn’t have enough on his resume right now. Meanwhile, Jonathan seems to have rubbed people the wrong way at camp, and we don’t think he can explain his game well enough in front of the jury.

Speaking of jury votes, Maryanne may actually be a frontrunner after the Omar blindside! He seemed to fully respect it and he could be a great person to rally for her over there. Mike’s done a good job of at least ensuring his survival, but it’s still hard to know if he’s capable of actually owning his lies in the game. That’s the big hang-up with him.

The promo for what’s coming up in the finale didn’t exactly give a lot away, other than a brutal challenge and Romeo making a fake idol. The final five are going to a new camp just like they did back in season 41, and it seems like there could be something else hidden there. Remember that Mike and Maryanne do have idols at final five, so both of them are golden to final four. If someone other than one of them wins immunity, there may be only two people eligible to be voted out.

