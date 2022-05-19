Halo season 2: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes at Paramount+

Following this week’s finale, can you expect a Halo season 2 renewal over at Paramount+? If so, when could new episodes premiere?

We don’t want to jump too quickly into a talk about premiere dates; let’s instead start by making it clear that yes, in fact, the video-game adaptation will be back. The news was actually announced prior to the series premiere earlier this year, and there was a behind-the-scenes change announced with it. David Wiener will be taking over as the new showrunner, so there could be a few little changes that you see over the course of the episode. Go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

At the time of the renewal, here is what Tanya Giles, Paramount+ chief programming officer, had to say:

“Halo is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month … Halo will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity.”

Now, will season 2 still be able to have a hefty viewership? That remains to be seen, given that the first season was somewhat polarizing in terms of its presentation of the story.

Premiere date possibilities

Based on the timing of the renewal, we tend to imagine that Paramount wants the show to be back on the air next year. For the time being, we’re going to move forward with that assumption. There’s no guarantee it will be as early in 2023 as it was in 2022, but there’s a reasonable chance depending on production and how quickly effects are added in after the fact here.

