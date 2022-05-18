Home Economics season 3: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

Following tonight’s big season 2 finale, what should be said in regards to a Home Economics season 3? Is another season for sure happening at ABC?

Since we don’t want to leave everyone confused and/or desperate for answers, we’ll start things off here by unveiling what should make a lot of people out there happy: There are more episodes coming for the coming. Even though it’s not the most-discussed show out there, we’ve seen it develop a loyal following week in and week out. We think the other hope here is that in airing the show after the super-popular Abbott Elementary this fall, there is going to be a chance to grow the audience even more. We think that ABC was really looking for complimentary shows in devising their comedy lineup coming up; they think The Conners and The Goldbergs work well together, and they believe this one will work well with one of their biggest freshman hits of the year.

So is there a specific date out there for Home Economics season 3 just yet? Not so much, and you’ll probably be waiting until the summer to get more precise information. With that being said, though, we are cautiously optimistic that Topher Grace and the rest of the cast will be back in either late September or early October. After all, this is when comedies tend to come back in the fall, and they get a big chunk of the episodes on the air before the holidays.

Since this is a scheduling strategy that has worked so well in the past, why in the world would ABC change it? In the end, we just don’t see what the logic would be behind that. We’re going to assume for now that Home Economics will be back with 20-22 episodes, but we will let you know if that changes.

