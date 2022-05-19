Beyond the Edge finale: Was Ray Lewis or Colton Underwood the winner?

Who won Beyond the Edge season 1 — Colton Underwood or Ray Lewis? Entering the finale, we knew that these two were each jostling for position in order to become the champion.

Are we surprised that they are the last guys standing at the end of all of this? Hardly. You gotta remember here that this is an extremely physical show and with that in mind, it makes sense for an NFL legend and a former practice-squad player to be there at the end. Because of Colton being considerably younger, it would be easy to assume that he had the edge, though so much of it depends on the specific competitions. Remember that we’ve never seen a finale for this show before; there’s no way to know what the specifics are going to be around the endgame. They also each have to rely on others, so this is not a situation where either person has a singular control over their destiny; there is a little bit more going on here and that has to be accounted for in some way.

No matter what, whoever wins the prize will have earned it after being in these conditions for so long and outlasting a number of other people.

So who won? After a close finish, Colton ended up taking the grand prize! The Blue Team ended up winning the final challenge, and with that you can more or less consider him the winner. You could see this set up in the edit over the last little while, especially when he kept talking about this being his Super Bowl.

Is there a chance that Colton ends up being the only winner of this show? We wouldn’t be shocked about that, given that it has yet to be renewed for a season 2.

Related – Get some more news on Beyond the Edge, including if a season 2 renewal will happen

What do you think about the events of the Beyond the Edge season 1 finale?

Share some of your thoughts right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come right back for some other information. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







