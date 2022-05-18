Beyond the Edge season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS?

Following tonight’s finale on CBS, can you expect a Beyond the Edge season 2 renewal? Or, is it likely the reality show gets canceled? Just as you would anticipate, there are a lot of things well-worth diving into here.

So where do we start? The best place is with a reminder that, unfortunately, nothing has been decided as of yet. CBS and a lot of other networks don’t view reality shows the same way that they do scripted fare. They won’t always announce that something is 100% canceled; instead, they may just opt to not bring it back.

Based on the live ratings alone, we can’t say that we’re all that optimistic about getting more of this particular show. It averaged only a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic, after all, and just over 2.5 million live viewers. That doesn’t inspire a whole lot of confident.

To us, there were two problems with this particular show from the jump. For starters, most of the cast were reality TV also-rans. We’ve seen everyone from Jodie Sweetin to Ray Lewis to Colton Underwood to Lauren Alaina on other reality shows in the past; heck, Metta World Peace was on another CBS reality show! The cast appeal wasn’t there and beyond that, there was another issue in that the show was Survivor without the most exciting part of Survivor — watching people get voted off. While we understand that a celebrity version of that show probably isn’t going to happen, it probably needs to if there’s going to be any larger sort of success with this sort of format.

We can say that Beyond the Edge is not on the CBS fall schedule, though that shouldn’t come as all that much of a surprise. Just remember for a moment here that the show was not on the fall this time around, either.

Do you want to see a Beyond the Edge season 2 renewal happen at CBS down the road?

