The Wonder Years season 2 premiere date hopes over at ABC

Following tonight’s season 1 finale, do you want to know when The Wonder Years season 2 could end up premiering over on ABC?

The first thing that we should do here is, of course, confirm the simple fact that there WILL be more of the series down the road. This was confirmed last week, even though there will be some changes. Fred Savage has been dismissed behind the scenes following an internal investigation; he was an executive producer on the show, but was not in charge of the creative. With that in mind, we do think that the story will be able to be fairly consistent from season 1 to season 2.

The other change moving forward has to do with the schedule. For the time being, The Wonder Years will not be airing on ABC this fall. They are condensing their total hours of comedy on the air, and that means that Abbott Elementary is moving from Tuesdays to Wednesdays. This means that this show is now set to premiere most likely in early 2023! It’s too early to know exactly when it will come on, but an announcement could come at some point a little later on in the year.

So while there is some mystery as to when the show will premiere, tonally it’s not too hard to figure out what sort of stories will be told here. Just like the original, The Wonder Years is meant to be funny, nostalgic, and meaningful all the same time. It’s a coming-of-age story that also finds a way to include humor wherever they can. It’s got a great cast as well, and hopefully viewers remember it by the time season 2 premieres. This is, after almost always the concern with premiering so late in the season; you run the risk that viewers just don’t remember you anymore.

