The Goldbergs season 10 premiere date hopes over on ABC

Following the big finale tonight on ABC, it makes sense to want to know The Goldbergs season 10 premiere date right away! With that in mind, we’ll tell you everything we know about the subject within this piece.

So where do we start? Probably with the fact that there will, in fact, be a season — which is somewhat of a surprise for a couple of reasons. First, you could’ve argued that Adam’s graduation in the season 9 finale would have been the perfect ending for a show like this. Also, there’s the simple fact that Jeff Garlin won’t be a part of next season. What does that mean for the story? There are some things that have to be worked out here.

First and foremost, though, we should note that The Goldbergs season 10 is a part of the fall schedule; not only that, but it’s going to air once again on Wednesday nights! There is one big change with it, though, notably in that it will be airing at 8:30 p.m. Eastern rather than 8:00, which is a spot that it’s been at in the past. A part of the reason for this is due to The Conners moving earlier in the night, which is being done to accommodate the move of breakout hit Abbott Elementary to Wednesdays.

As for whether or not season 10 is going to be the final season of the show, we can’t say anything for certain as of right now … but we also wouldn’t be surprised. It’s hard for comedies to run for a long period of time where the initial premise still works. This is one of the major issues that The Goldbergs has at this particular moment in time. You want to keep as much of the family together, though they will also want to each do their own things.

