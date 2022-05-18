Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We know we are getting near the end of the season for all three of these shows and with that in mind, there’s an expectation for some super-emotional stuff.

Luckily, you will have a chance to see all of this play out in just a matter of hours. You will have a chance to see episodes of all three of these shows starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time in here, there will be conflicts, disagreements, and all sorts of good stuff from top to bottom. In general, we also expect them to set the stage for their finales, which are airing on May 25. We know that the Chicago Fire finale could be especially big, as there’s going to be a chance to see Severide and Stella tie the knot.

Chicago Med season 7 episode 21, “Lying Doesn’t Protect You from the Truth” – 05/18/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dylan and Ethan treat a patient shot during a drug raid. Charles and Vanessa work together to properly diagnose a motivational speaker. Will and Hannah must turn to Crockett for help with a patient who’s pregnant. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 21, “Last Chance” – 05/18/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Mouch and Ritter work together to solve a murder mystery. Severide and Cruz tackle a food truck fire. Gallo goes to see Hawkins about Violet. TV-14

Chicago PD season 9 episode 21, “House of Cards” – 05/18/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : As the team closes in on drug kingpin Javier Escano, Voight is forced to lie to his undercover informant Anna to keep her on track. Their deteriorating trust threatens an increasingly tenuous operation. TV-14

By the end of these episodes, there could be a few surprising and/or jaw-dropping moments. Personally, we tend to think that this is precisely what the producers will want!

