Ghosts season 2: CBS’ plan to expand audience further

While CBS made a surprising move to cut down on an hour of comedy programming this fall, they are banking big on Ghosts season 2.

When you think about it, it’s pretty easy to figure out why they would want to do that. The first season was something increasingly rare: A hit broadcast comedy in an era where live ratings are consistently down and viewership is fragmented across so many different mediums. Ghosts was a gamble for a network not known for single-camera comedy, or a premise this out there. While the UK version of the show was a hit, The Office was a rare example of an American adaptation that proved to be just as successful as the overseas counterpart. Often, these shows end up tanking.

Ultimately, the decision was made to shift Ghosts season 2 this fall after Young Sheldon at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. What’s the primary goal here? Speaking (per TVLine) to reporters on Wednesday, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl noted that they want to draw even more viewers to the show now that it has a great lead-in before it:

“Ghosts was a bit of an island this season [around lower-rated shows] … It impressively grew on its own, and this is a show we want to continue to build. There’s still a ton of people who haven’t seen it, there’s a ton of growth potential left, so this is a way we could not only support it, but use it to help So Help Me Todd, which is a lighter kind of drama with a lot of comedy. It won’t feel like a jarring transition from 8:30 to 9.”

The real shame for CBS is that they don’t have the Super Bowl this coming year, since Ghosts feels like the sort of perfect show to put after the big game. It easily would have drawn some bigger ratings here if given the opportunity.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ghosts right now

Do you think the plan for Ghosts season 2 is going to be a smart one?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates we don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







