CBS boss explains Magnum PI cancellation, ‘tough decision’

Typically, upfront week is a chance for networks to boast about their new programming; yet, sometimes they also have to answer for some cancellations.

The decision to end Magnum PI was probably the biggest stunner of the spring. We’re talking here about a show that had solid ratings and a devoted fan base, and also one that ended in a way that had us all excited about what would be coming up next.

We reported last week that one of the biggest reasons for the cancellation has to do with failed negotiations between CBS and studio Universal Television over the license fee; the network does not own the show as they do some others, and that can make it harder to generate profits sometimes. Speaking to reporters today (per TVLine), CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl basically did confirm that the license fee did play a big role in the decision:

“You have some tough decisions to make and you have lots of factors — and I’m not going to rule [the fee] out as one of them. It was a great team to work with, and one of the tougher decisions we had to make.”

The site also notes that there have yet to be any “meaningful” indications that the show is being shopped around for other potential homes. We know this is the thing that a lot of fans are waiting to hear as they rally to get Magnum PI a season 5. We’ll keep you posted if anything surfaces at the link here, but this is the first thing that needs to be done if there’s any hope at all of another season happening elsewhere.

For now, we’re just still sad the show is over at CBS, especially since it felt for most of the spring that it was likely to come back. When you are own lead in Jay Hernandez is optimistic about a renewal, it’s usually a positive sign.

Are you still devastated by the Magnum PI cancellation?

