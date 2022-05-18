CBS Fall Schedule: NCIS: Los Angeles season 14, SWAT season 6 shift

This morning CBS unveiled their full fall schedule for the 2022-23 TV season, and there are a few easy takeaways from it.

Take, for starters, the fact that CBS is banking on reality TV for a full three hours on Wednesday. Or, that they have cut down their Thursday comedy block to one hour for the first time in years. There are a few shows that are on the move, and there are some risks, at least by this network’s standards.

Also, we’re still not over them canceling Magnum PI when it feels like they didn’t need to.

If you look below, you can see the official fall schedule courtesy of the network. Remember that all times listed here are Eastern.

Mondays

8:00 – The Neighborhood

8:30 – Bob Hearts Abishola

9:00 – NCIS

10:00 – NCIS: Hawaii

Tuesdays

8:00 – FBI

9:00 – FBI: International

10:00 – FBI: Most Wanted

Now, here is where things start to get a little bit different.

Wednesdays

8:00 – Survivor

9:00 – The Amazing Race

10:00 – The Real Love Boat (new series)

We tend to think of the Love Boat as the network trying to recover from the fact that Love Island is now moving to Peacock.

Thursdays

8:00 – Young Sheldon

8:00 – Ghosts (new time)

9:00 – So Help Me Todd (new series)

10:00 – CSI: Vegas (new time)

Fridays

8:00 – SWAT (new time)

9:00 – Fire Country (new series)

10:00 – Blue Bloods

Sundays

7:00 – 60 Minutes

8:00 – The Equalizer

9:00 – East New York

10:00 – NCIS: Los Angeles

Seeing NCIS: LA in that spot is the most worried we’ve been about the show’s long-term future in a while. After all, this late timeslot on Sundays is often a kiss of death for a lot of shows. SWAT did survive it, but this show wasn’t anywhere near as far into its run.

Note, of course, that there are more shows that are premiering in midseason but in general, CBS doesn’t do as many of those as a lot of other networks. They like to have a pretty stable roster of shows for the vast majority of the season.

What do you think about CBS’ fall schedule at this particular moment?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

