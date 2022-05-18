Yellowstone season 5 could have another spin-off; is this 1883 season 2?

We know that Yellowstone season 5 is already in production, and it is going to anchor everything else within the greater Taylor Sheridan universe.

Now that we’ve said that, here we are to present even more news on what you could consider an 1883 season 2, though the truth is perhaps a little bit more complicated than that.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any future Yellowstone video coverage? We suggest for now that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We don’t want you to miss out on any of that.

According to TV Insider, David Oyelowo has been cast in the upcoming Paramount+ project 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, which will document the life of one of the most famous Black Sheriffs who ever lived. He was the first Black deputy U.S. Marshal to be located west of the Mississippi River, and his exploits and arrests became the stuff of legend. He’s been highlighted in various ways on TV in the past, but never in this substantial a form. (He is also thought to be an inspiration for the Lone Ranger.)

In addition to this being a natural extension of the 1883 / Yellowstone world, this project has long been a passion of Oyelowo’s. Getting it on the air now will be a win-win, and having that 1883 brand on top of it is a sure-fire way to get more viewers on board.

So is this really going to be the “1883 season 2″ that we were promised months ago? Well, remember that we were never technically promised a season 2 at all. Instead, the news was that more episodes were ordered, and those episodes may constitute the Bass Reeves show. It’s possible that we see a familiar character or two in here, but we don’t think James and Margaret Dutton would be the primary focus.

For now, there is no premiere date on The Bass Reeves Story, but we will keep you posted.

Related – Get some more news on the 1932 spin-off, including some big-time casting news

What do you think about 1883 season 2 potentially existing in this form?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







