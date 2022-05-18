This Is Us season 6 episode 18 (series finale) promo: Saying goodbye

Next week on NBC, you are going to see the end of the road for This Is Us. Season 6 episode 18 marks the series finale, and a final farewell to the Pearson family journey.

So what are we going to see in this episode? It looks, at least based on the promo below, to be an hour full of humor, heart, and reflection — it is a celebration of legacy and a look towards the future of the Big Three.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to see our full review of last night’s penultimate episode, including the death of Rebecca. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We will have a preview before too long of what’s going to be coming.

The real truth about this promo, though, is that a good bit of this footage is stuff we’ve seen in the past. NBC is being extremely guarded about the final episode of the show, and there is a good reason for that. They don’t want to give much away about what they have planned!

If we had to guess, we don’t think the writers are out to deliver many surprises, given that a lot of the major mysteries have already been wrapped up. We do imagine that they will play with time, show various eras of the Big Three, but also give us a better sense of where their lives end up. We don’t know if we’ll follow them until their own deaths, but we could see, for example, what Randall’s political career looks like; or, what impact Kate has on music education all over the world.

For now, we’re not looking at this finale as anything other than a celebration. It is what we are preparing for.

