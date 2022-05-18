Celebrity Jeopardy! ordered: Will Ken Jennings or Mayim Bialik host?

We’re in the midst of May 2022 and yet, here we are still debating who is going to be the full-time host of Jeopardy! — or, in this case, the host of Celebrity Jeopardy!.

Today, ABC officially greenlit the spin-off show, which we have previously seen as an off-shoot during the standard syndicated run. However, at the time of this writing they have not confirmed who the host will be. Ever since the Mike Richards fiasco last year Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have traded off hosting duties, with it being clearly stated back then that the Call Me Kat star would take on the primetime specials for the show.

Since this is a primetime series, it makes sense that Bialik would take on the gig … right? Well, ABC did not confirm it today, though quotes network boss Craig Erwich gave to Variety suggest she will probably be the pick.

So what’s going to happen with the main show? We’re still not sure that the picture there is altogether clear, given that Call Me Kat was recently renewed for a season 3. We wouldn’t be surprised if eventually, Bialik becomes the exclusive primetime host and Jennings the emcee of the syndicated show but even with that, is it better if Jeopardy! has just one consistent voice?

The one thing that we’ll say is that we’ve been rather lucky the past year to have so many fantastic contestants, including Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider. They have helped considerably to keep the focus on the true stars of the series; the trivia whizzes should always be the center of attention more so than the person behind the lectern. It’s one of the things that made Alex Trebek so iconic over the years; much of the attention around him stemmed, in part, from him not courting any attention.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Jeopardy right now

Who do you want to see host Celebrity Jeopardy! down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for other updates that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: Jeopardy.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







