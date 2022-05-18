This Is Us series finale: Is more coming for Rebecca and Jack?

Tonight on This Is Us season 6 episode 17, we saw goodbye to Rebecca Pearson. We know that this wasn’t an easy thing to watch; yet, it was beautiful from start to finish.

Oh, and of course it ended in the way that we wanted: With the character reuniting with Jack. The show represented the end with the two of them at the end of the train. It was the end of the line for her, and it made perfect sense for him to be waiting.

So is that the end for Rebecca and Jack on this show? Will we be seeing more of the two of them in the series finale? It all depends on how you define it. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Mandy Moore had to say on the subject:

I would tell people to stay tuned. I mean, if that’s all we get, I think that’s plenty. Just the idea that at the very end of the day when she finally lets go, he’s waiting for her. Ohhh! There’s nothing more poetic than that. And I feel like if that’s where it ends, that would be plenty…. In the finale, we’ll definitely get to see a lot more of Jack and Rebecca at a time that we haven’t really lived in very much as of late. So that will be a treat for people as well.

We don’t imagine that This Is Us is going to go full supernatural with these characters at the end of the show, but we could see a character envisioning them, much in the same way that Randall envisioned his birth mother or Rebecca envisioned in some way everything on the train.

What do you think we’ll see for Rebecca on the This Is Us series finale?

