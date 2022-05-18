Chicago PD season 9 finale spoilers: Is a twist on the way?

The Chicago PD season 9 finale is set to air a week from tomorrow night, and it feels like we know in part where things are going. The battle against Escano is one that has been on for a little while already, and we know that Hank Voight is in pretty deep. The same goes for his informant Anna, and the work he’s put in to this relationship could lead to some surprising choices.

What are we trying to say here? Let’s just say that Hank may not always think like himself, but regardless of what he does or doesn’t do coming up, some big twists are on the way. Speaking to TVLine about the final episode of the spring, LaRoyce Hawkins (who you otherwise know as Atwater) noted that the finale will provide “the action that we’re used to when it comes to these [season-enders], but with an interesting twist on it.”

What will that twist be? We wonder if it could relate to Anna’s status, or just what sort of role Voight takes in resolving everything. Regardless of how it happens, we wouldn’t mind if there is a little bit more mystery present within this particular story than what we’ve seen in the past. We always tend to imagine that Intelligence is going to succeed versus any drug dealers or murderers that they come across, but what if the situation here isn’t quite so simple?

Since the writers have known for a while that there is going to be a season 10 down the road, don’t be shocked if there’s a big-time cliffhanger coming. If there’s a chance to rock the very foundation of the show and make fans wonder what’s next for a few months, why not take advantage of that?

