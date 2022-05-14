Chicago PD season 9 episode 21 promo: Is Adam Ruzek okay?

Chicago PD season 9 episode 21 is the second-to-last one of the season, and we’ve got some more evidence now as to just how chaotic it will be.

In the promo below, you can get a larger look at “House of Cards,” a story that looks to be challenging for a number of different reasons. We know that Voight and Intelligence are desperate to take down Javier Escano and honestly, why wouldn’t they be? We’re talking here about a serious threat and someone who is still causing carnage through the city. He’s got Anna undercover working as an informant … but is she starting to fall apart?

The truth here is that anytime someone spends months in such a precarious position, they are likely to fall apart. This seems to be a part of what is happening here. We have a feeling that as the story progresses, we’re going to see Anna start to break more and more, and that could put everyone in Intelligence in jeopardy.

Then, there’s the explosion at the end of the promo. Is Ruzek caught in the crossfire here? The end of the video certainly makes it seem like he’s one of the people in jeopardy, but we’re going to do our best to not put a great deal of stock into that. After all, at this point it’s pretty much clear that these videos are designed to be misleading and trick us wherever they can. We would hope that the show wouldn’t kill off any major character right before a finale … though then again, you can argue that this could be the point. Maybe they want to emotionally devastate us on some sort of extreme level.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 21 when it arrives on Wednesday night?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

