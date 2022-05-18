Is Roxy Sternberg leaving FBI: Most Wanted? The status of Sheryll Barnes

Is Roxy Sternberg leaving FBI: Most Wanted, and where in the world is her character of Sheryll Barnes? We understand if you have questions. At this point, it’s pretty hard not to have them. Barnes has been gone for a good while now, and we want to see the character back.

On the show, we’ve seen that the character is off to take some maternity leave — she recognized that she came back to work too soon and she wanted to make sure she cherished every moment. That’s something that she was further inspired to do after losing Jess LaCroix on the team earlier this season.

The ironic thing here is that in real life, Sternberg is also on maternity leave; she has not departed the show, and it’s our hope that we see her back in season 4. Remember that the show has been confirmed for another couple of seasons, so you don’t have to worry about the future in that regard.

When Barnes does come back, it’s our hope that Sternberg and Dylan McDermott get a chance to spend a lot of time together almost right away. They haven’t had that chance, and we want to see a dynamic established between Barnes and Remy Scott. While we know that the cases are often the focus of this show, the characters are really what steer the ship. Without compelling people, nothing else matters and the story can fall apart in a very short period of time.

We’ll see at least how much Barnes is referenced over the course of tonight’s episode, plus the big season 3 finale airing in a single week’s time.

