FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: The chaos ahead

FBI: Most WantedFor those unaware, FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 22 next week is going to be the epic finale. Are you ready for what’s coming up next? This is an episode titled “A Man Without a Country,” and it’s going to be a really dangerous storyline for Remy Scott and the rest of the team.

Because this show prioritizes high-intensity situations more often than not, it’s fair to speculate that some of the biggest ones ever are right around the corner. This finale could have cliffhangers, life-altering situations, and a whole lot more. We also imagine that this is going to be a huge spotlight for Dylan McDermott, who is really still getting settled into the role.

Want to get a few more details? Below, you can check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 3 finale synopsis right away:

The team chases an oligarch who goes on a terror spree in NYC in a desperate attempt to escape an impossible situation.

The good news entering this episode is rather obvious: Knowing that there are two more seasons still to come on CBS! Because of that, we don’t have to worry that there’s a story without a resolution here. We imagine that there will be some big changes coming in the fall, and we’re also crossing our fingers that Barnes will be around full-time as well. It’s going to be a while since we have a lot of other info on any of this, so be prepared to be rather patient in the interim. All things considered, you’re going to need to be.

Related Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted, including a look to the future

What do you think is going to be coming on FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 21 next week?

Do you think there is going to be a big finale cliffhanger at the end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After that, stay here for even more updates all about the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!