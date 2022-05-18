FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: The chaos ahead

For those unaware, FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 22 next week is going to be the epic finale. Are you ready for what’s coming up next? This is an episode titled “A Man Without a Country,” and it’s going to be a really dangerous storyline for Remy Scott and the rest of the team.

Because this show prioritizes high-intensity situations more often than not, it’s fair to speculate that some of the biggest ones ever are right around the corner. This finale could have cliffhangers, life-altering situations, and a whole lot more. We also imagine that this is going to be a huge spotlight for Dylan McDermott, who is really still getting settled into the role.

Want to get a few more details? Below, you can check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 3 finale synopsis right away:

The team chases an oligarch who goes on a terror spree in NYC in a desperate attempt to escape an impossible situation.

The good news entering this episode is rather obvious: Knowing that there are two more seasons still to come on CBS! Because of that, we don’t have to worry that there’s a story without a resolution here. We imagine that there will be some big changes coming in the fall, and we’re also crossing our fingers that Barnes will be around full-time as well. It’s going to be a while since we have a lot of other info on any of this, so be prepared to be rather patient in the interim. All things considered, you’re going to need to be.

