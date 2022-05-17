Is Manish Dayal leaving The Resident, and is Dr. Devon Pravesh officially taking a new position outside Chastain? Entering tonight’s finale, we know this is the question most people were worried about — while the promos are understandably hyping up the return of Emily VanCamp, there is this other storyline that needs to be attended to.

We would understand why Devon would consider saying goodbye, mostly because the medical field can be particularly competitive at times. There’s different salaries that can be offered at different places, and then also different resources. The offer that Devon has his a big one, and he can use it in order to really make a large-scale impact on medicine in America. It’s something that is absolutely weight on him, and after all he’s gone through, we recognize the apparent interest in a fresh start.

At least entering the finale, there was no indication that Manish was leaving the show, and it’d be painfully hard to lose him. We’re talking about another longtime cast member here and we’ve already lost multiple ones in the past year and a half already. We know hospitals have turnover, but that doesn’t mean a hospital drama like The Resident needs to!

Of course, we’ll have more updates on this subject throughout the finale. Be sure to refresh the page!

Related – Get more news on The Resident, including what the future holds

Entering tonight’s The Resident, were you worried that Manish Dayal was leaving the show?

What did you want to see from Devon in general? Share right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates throughout the finale. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







