Survivor 42 episode 12 sneak peek: Who is plotting against Omar?

Tomorrow night is going to bring you Survivor 42 episode 12, and we’ve got a good feeling at this point that we’re setting up for an epic final six.

Let’s start off with a couple of reminders. First, there are still immunity idols in the game. Omar is currently in possession of Mike’s, and it’s ultimately up to him to decide whether or not he wants to give that back. Meanwhile, Maryanne found another one that she still has. In one of the sneak peeks below, Lindsay also reminds us that with Drea now out of the game, her Amulet Advantage turns into an idol. However, it’s about to expire so with that in mind, she’ll be playing that as soon as possible.

These previews exist mostly to remind us that moving forward, there is going to be a lot of drama coming across the board for a multitude of people — but especially Mike. He seems intent on trying to get out Omar next, to the point that he is having a post-Tribal conversation with Maryanne all about it. He’s trying to drive a wedge in there and in a way, it’s smart — Omar has been one of the best strategic players all season, and he could easily win in the final three. Yet, we get this feeling that Mike doesn’t recognize that he’s turning on a lot of his own presumed allies and it could hurt him at the end — mostly because we’re not sure he’ll own up to it if he makes it there.

There could be momentum towards Omar elsewhere, too — remember that Drea called him out at Tribal Council for spilling on his Knowledge Is Power advantage. That paints a big target on him as a gamer and that’s NOT what you want with so few players left in the game.

What do you most want to see on Survivor 42 episode 12?

