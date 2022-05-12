Survivor 42 episode 12 preview: The last before the finale

Next week we’re going to be seeing Survivor 42 episode 12 on the air, and in general, we’re super-psyched to see where things are going. There’s a lot of good, super-ambitious players left, and that means we could see some really fantastic vote-offs coming.

So who is in the driver’s seat now? Well, this is where things get a little bit tricky. Mike may think that he is after working to help orchestrate the Drea boot, but there’s a difference between thinking you’ve got it in the bag and it actually being so. Omar, meanwhile, could face some jeopardy for the first time this season. After all, Drea exposed him on the way out for telling everyone about her Knowledge is Power Advantage.

Based on the promo that we saw tonight, it looks like Maryanne in particular thinks that now is her time to strike. She realizes that some people in the game may think that she’s under-the-radar or doesn’t have a good-enough resume. With that in mind, she knows how valuable this part of the game is! A lot of people have left Romeo in the game as an easy boot later, or someone who could be brought to the end; she could use that to her advantage and worth with him as a fellow underdog. They could hold a lot of power now, especially since she’s got an idol that is a lot more secret than Mike’s ever was.

Here’s another interesting question to think about now. If you are Omar, do you give the idol back to Mike? Keeping it would offer him safety for a week, but also indicate to everyone that he is 100% someone not to be trusted. It would amplify that target on his back so much more and it’s a really risky play for his game.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 42 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







