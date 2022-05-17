The Resident season 6: Is it renewed at Fox? Premiere date hopes

With the season 5 finale airing tonight on Fox, what better time is there than the present to dive into a conversation about The Resident season 6?

The first thing that is worth stating right now is rather simple; there will be another season of the Matt Czuchry medical drama! While negotiations between Fox and the studio came down to the last minute, the renewal was announced on Monday afternoon. We don’t think that it was ever truly in doubt, mostly because of the fact that this is one of the network’s most-popular shows. Behind the 9-1-1 franchise, we’re not sure there is another scripted entity that they value as much.

Fox has yet to release their fall schedule, but we do think that it’s pretty darn clear that The Resident is going to be back in September or early October. The timeslot is likely to remain the same, but it’s possible that the network could mix things up to build up a stronger line elsewhere. The big question we have is whether they could move this to Thursdays to try to build something there with Thursday Night Football off the air. This is a challenge in its own, though, especially when you consider the fact that it would run against either Station 19 or Grey’s Anatomy. Tuesdays really are the best spot for the show.

There isn’t a LOT that has been announced about the story just yet, but we can say this. More than likely, you’ll have a chance to see more of Andrew McCarthy as Dr. Ian Sullivan. All early conversation suggests that he will be a series regular moving forward.

