ABC 2022 Fall Schedule: Bachelor in Paradise season 8 replaces DWTS

We were very curious about the ABC Fall Schedule for a number of reasons, but one of the biggest ones was simply this: What would replace Dancing with the Stars? The longtime reality-show staple is moving to Disney+, and that means that a massive hole has been opened up on Monday nights.

Well, based on the newly-released schedule by the network, we know now what that is, and it represents ABC banking big-name on Bachelor Nation. Bachelor in Paradise is going to command a whopping four hours a week, while the network is also moving a number of other shows around including Big Sky, The Conners, and Abbott Elementary. There are certainly some surprises in here, and we advise you to check out the full schedule below. (For all those wondering, all times listed here are Eastern.)

Mondays

8:00 – Bachelor in Paradise

10:00 – The Good Doctor

(Don’t be surprised if there are some Monday Night Football broadcasts here and there on the network, as well.)

Tuesdays

8:00 – Bachelor in Paradise

10:00 – The Rookie: Feds (new series)

It’s a little surprising that ABC didn’t just pair up the Niecy Nash spin-off and the flagship Rookie on the same night.

Wednesdays

8:00 – The Conners (new timeslot)

8:30 – The Goldbergs (new timeslot)

9:00 – Abbott Elementary (new timeslot)

9:30 – Home Economics

10:00 – Big Sky (new timeslot)

ABC is consolidating a lot of their comedies this fall, which makes at least some sense given that many of these are pretty big hits for them.

Thursdays

8:00 – Station 19

9:00 – Grey’s Anatomy

10:00 – Alaska (new drama)

This is a big push to help Alaska, and that makes sense given that it stars Hilary Swank. Why wouldn’t ABC want to push that?

Fridays

8:00 – Shark Tank

9:00 – 20/20

Sundays

7:00 – America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00 – Celebrity Jeopardy!

9:00 – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

10:00 – The Rookie

Did we really need two hours of celebrity-themed game shows? Clearly, it’s designed to be cheap counter-programming to NFL games.

What do you think about the ABC Fall Schedule?

