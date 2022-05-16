NBC 2022 Fall Schedule: La Brea season 2, Quantum Leap revival set

This morning NBC officially announced their fall schedule, and absolutely there’s going to be a lot of familiar faces on here. There’s not anywhere near as much drama when you can go ahead and pencil in six hours of your lineup to Dick Wolf!

Yet, that’s exactly what is going on here. The network’s roster for the fall is fairly predictable, with the majority of the shows locked in to familiar spots. The most notable entry is the Quantum Leap revival, which we’re only lukewarm on right now since Scott Bakula is not involved.

Take a look at the full schedule right now; remember, all times listed are Eastern.

Mondays

8:00 – The Voice

10:00 – Quantum Leap (new series)

Tuesdays

8:00 – The Voice

9:00 – La Brea

10:00 – New Amsterdam

Wednesdays

8:00 – Chicago Med

9:00 – Chicago Fire

10:00 – Chicago PD

Thursdays

8:00 – Law & Order

9:00 – Law & Order: SVU

10:00 – Law & Order: Organized Crime

Fridays

8:00 – Lopez vs. Lopez (new comedy)

8:30 – Young Rock

9:00 – Dateline

Here’s our biggest issue with the schedule

Where’s the originality? Where is the chance for a new series to shine? A part of what made This Is Us so special was the simple fact that it was a huge swing for a broadcast network to take, an original drama where the biggest star was potentially Mandy Moore, and it was never billed as a vehicle for any one performer. It feels like networks are now more content to just rest on what they have and in the segmented market, they are too concerned that something won’t make a big splash. With that, original concepts fall more by the wayside.

There are no firm premiere dates for any of these shows — most likely, we’ll hear about that in the summer. Expect late September, as that is typically when the fall season formally starts. Oh, and The Blacklist is being held until midseason. Of course, we are bummed out about that.

