Is Fiona Gubelmann leaving The Good Doctor, Dr. Morgan Reznick?

Is Fiona Gubelmann leaving The Good Doctor? How worried should you be after the events of the season 5 finale tonight?

Ultimately, it’s understand that you are a little concerned. Dr. Morgan Reznick got a tantalizing job offer in the finale that she’s strongly considering, and there’s a reasonable chance that she’ll end up leaving right after figuring out a future plan for her and Park in San Jose. It would be a considerable change to their lives, but it doesn’t mean that the two have to split up or anything like it.

We of course can’t speak to what the long-term future for Morgan is going to hold on the show right now, but we can go ahead and say this: Fiona is not leaving the show, at least for the time being. When posed that question, here is what David Shore had to say to TVLine:

We are not going to lose her, but that [decision] will have ramifications on their relationship, as you will see in the fall.

We of course wonder if Morgan leaves for a time and comes back; or, if she ends up staying because of the relationship and there’s some conflict that comes from that. The writers obviously want to drive drama here across the entire cast, so it would be foolish for us to sit here and assume that everyone around the hospital is going to be settling into some peaceful existence after Shaun’s wedding … and after Lim and Villanueva are tended to. We’re going to hold out hope for the two of them for the rest of the summer.

Now, we come to the unfortunate part: Having to wait for so long to see what’s coming next!

What did you think is going to happen for Fiona Gubelmann as Morgan Reznick moving into The Good Doctor season 6?

