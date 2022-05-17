9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 finale: TK and Carlos are engaged!

We know that there was some drama on the 9-1-1: Lone Star finale tonight, so isn’t it nice that there was some good news in here? After all, we learned that TK and Carlos are now engaged!

This moment has been a long time coming for the two of them and at the moment, we’re just happy that we got to see these characters have something to celebrate. It’s a real, legitimate win that makes us less worried that we’re about to get a metaphorical knife in our heart right around the corner.

So why do this engagement now? Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Tim Minear made it clear that there were multiple factors that led to this decision:

“There was a lot of conversation about how to do it … For me, it just felt like the story was telling me to do it. You get to this point where T.K. and Carlos have both been through the wringer. Owen has also been through the wringer. You realize what’s important and how transitory a moment can be. Owen learns that in this episode, and I thought it would be nice if T.K. also learned that.”

What’s exciting to us now is that this proposal can set the stage for a lot of other big stuff the rest of the way for the two as they plan out their future. It’s also another reminder that the cliche that TV is boring when characters get together is simply that. There is so much that can be explored with people who love each other like they do, especially when it comes to overcoming all of the various emotional obstacles that exist in front of them.

What did you think about the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 finale?

