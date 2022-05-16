9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 premiere date hopes: When will it be back?

After tonight’s season 3 finale, it of course makes sense to want to know the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 premiere date. So when can you expect the show back on the air?

We’ll kick things off here, of course, with a generous dose of good news: The rescue drama has already been renewed! Fox made that news official a little bit earlier on in the day, and they did announce this afternoon that the flagship 9-1-1 is also going to be back for more. We don’t think that there’s all that much in the way of drama to report here, mostly because both of these shows have a dedicated following.

As for the premiere date, this is where things start to get at least a tad more ambiguous. While we’d love to see another season of Lone Star start in the fall, don’t be shocked if it’s held until midseason — or, it airs on a different night if it starts in September/October. Fox needs to use their hits to push other new shows, which is why they tried to launch The Big Leap last fall and why they aired The Cleaning Lady in the winter after this franchise. They can’t just be the 9-1-1 channel; airing the two shows back to back produces good ratings, but it doesn’t really spread the love around.

If 9-1-1: Lone Star does get a fall premiere date, expect to hear something more official in the summer; if we’ve got a midseason start, on the other hand, you could be stuck waiting a little while longer. Think in terms of the fall. It’s hard to project what Fox will do, but we will have other updates soon.

