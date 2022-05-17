Halo season 1 episode 9 (finale) spoilers: The cost of John’s mission

Thursday night is set to bring you Halo season 1 episode 9, and we know already that this is going to be a pretty big hour of TV. How can it not be? We’re talking about the finale, and one that will set up a lot of things that the writers will hopefully pay off. We know that there’s been a lot of exciting twist and turns around, but also a few unnecessary detours.

So will we reach a satisfying conclusion? We’re not sure that there will technically be any conclusion at all, given the fact that there is a season 2 coming. Much of season 1 has been about establishing the world of these characters and seeing the origin of elements of this world like Cortana. The show has forged somewhat of its own path separate from the games, but we do think there is a pretty clear mission at the very end here — preserve humanity in whatever way is possible. This is what Master Chief is setting out to do for the time being.

Below, you can check out the full Halo season 1 episode 9 synopsis with some more insight about what’s coming up next:

Beaten, battered, and betrayed, John 117 leads the Spartans on a suicide mission to find the Halo and save humanity. But at what price?

Be prepared in advance for some epic action sequences without question, but also some sort of enormous cliffhanger. The show needs to up the ante in whatever way that they can!

If you want to get a few more bits and pieces of what’s ahead here, we suggest that you also look at the finale promo below…

