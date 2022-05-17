Is Christina Chang leaving The Good Doctor, and just how worried should we be about Dr. Audrey Lim after the season 5 finale?

If the writers wanted us to worry about this character, it’s fair to say mission accomplished. This finale leaves us wondering what’s going to happen from here, and of course that’s the point. We know that The Good Doctor has done some dramatic exits in finales in the past; we’ve seen that with Dr. Melendez getting killed off, just as we also saw it happen with Claire leaving the show. Anything could happen, but it’s these exits that almost make us thing that we’ll see the character will be okay. It’d almost be too much to have another cast departure so soon.

Now, we have to say that the Lim cliffhanger was pretty sudden as she was attacked in the closing seconds after finding Villanueva on the ground — she was just going to get glasses! She was stabbed, and now, the question becomes whether or not someone will find her in time. We do think that since it’s a wedding and she’s such a valued part of the hospital family, someone will notice that she is gone. From there, it’s a matter of finding her and then getting treatment for her in time. The fact that there are a ton of doctors at the reception does give us a little bit of hope…

We’ll have to wait until season 6 to see what is coming up for Lim; the first two episodes have already been filmed, and the rest will kick off production a little later this summer. For now, know that there’s no public announcement that Chang is leaving the show. Lim wasn’t confirmed dead, so there’s hope.

