Big Sky season 3 spoilers: Reba McEntire cast as new series regular!

Apparently, Big Sky season 3 was not satisfied with getting just Jensen Ackles on board; they’ve also gone ahead and cast Reba McEntire!

According to a new report from Deadline, the country-music superstar has been cast as Sunny Brick, described as “the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family, a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers.” It sounds like she could be a Big Bad, and there’s something about this that could be very-much exciting. Who wants to see Reba as a supervillain?

One of the things that Big Sky has done a good job at over time is conjuring up some creative and surprising foes for Cassie and Jenny to square off against. The first season had plenty of that courtesy of Rick Legarski and then of course Ronald, who continued onward into season 2. Ren has been one of the big adversaries this season, and we’ve gone from Ronald to Scarlett over time. It’s important to keep viewers guessing, but also not have any villain be the same as those who have come before.

In getting both Reba and Jensen on board next season, what feels perhaps the most clear is that Big Sky is trying to take some big gambles on its future. They want more viewers! We don’t blame them and on paper, this seems to be a show that can get them. Season 2 hasn’t been as strong creatively as the first go-around, but we’re hoping that things are going to change moving forward.

Hopefully we will have a Big Sky season 3 premiere date announced later this summer; ABC will make it clear where it lies in the schedule at their upcoming upfront presentation.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky right now

What do you most want to see from Reba McEntire on Big Sky season 3?

In between this casting and Jensen, just how ready are you for what lies ahead now? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







