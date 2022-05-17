NCIS season 19 episode 20: Are Jimmy Palmer, Jessica Knight dating?

Tonight, NCIS season 19 episode 20 delivered one of the most romantic episodes of the season, especially if you love Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight. All Knight in Shining Palmer ‘shippers, rejoice!

What “All or Nothing” brought us was an opportunity to see these characters grow closer as they worked to save each other’s lives, while at the same time also having some important discussions about their future together.

Judging from the conversation the two are having here, it is clear that something happened between the two characters after her cousin’s wedding. However, the two were stuck in place after that, and a lot of it seems based on fear. Knight was worried that a relationship would get in the way of their friendship if something happened — and there is that risk.

However, she decided in the end that it was a risk she was seemingly ready to take; she agreed to go with him to have a coffee, and it seems pretty clear now that the two of them are going to start dating. It’s a big change on this show to have something so explicitly stated, especially since dating couples are so used to having to hide things. Gibbs isn’t around now, though, so the whole concept of his rules are either gone or at least loosened.

While we can’t speak to how much more we’ll see of it this season, we at least know that it’s there. This should open the door potentially for further stories in season 20, and we absolutely will toast to that!

