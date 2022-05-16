The Good Doctor season 6 premiere date: When will it air on ABC?

In the light of today being the finale, what better time than the present to discuss a potential The Good Doctor season 6 premiere date?

The first order of business to discuss here is, of course, the fact that there is another batch of episodes coming to ABC. Not only that, but production is actually underway already! Two episodes are being done this spring, and the cast and crew will be returning this summer to take on some of the rest. There is a new co-showrunner already in place, and there are two new characters officially entering the fold. We know more about the show’s future right now than we typically do around this time of the year — that much we can say with total confidence.

Now as for when season 6 will actually premiere, nothing is 100% official and won’t be for some time. ABC tends to announce most of their premiere dates in the summer and if we had to guess, Freddie Highmore and company will be back in late September or early October. With the network’s schedule changing in part due to sports and also the absence of Dancing with the Stars, it’s far too early to tell if The Good Doctor will still air on Monday nights. There’s a reasonably good chance that it could be swapped somewhere else on the schedule.

Our hope is that no matter when it stars, the writers remember what matters most about this story: Its heart. Shaun Murphy is a doctor who faces great challenges, but accomplishes extraordinary things. This is an inspirational series at its core, and we don’t need to see anything too major happen where the writing somehow gravitates away from that. Why ruin what is very much a great thing?

