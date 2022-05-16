All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 13 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week, All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 13 is poised to arrive, and it is set to be the story of the spring. How can it not be? We are looking here towards the finale, and it’s one where Simone could have a lot to ponder over when it comes to her future. She has been decisions to make when it comes to the tennis team and elsewhere, Damon, JR, and Amara will find themselves in difficult positions, as well.

This story should be a culmination of everything that you’ve seen so far but beyond just that, it also will set the stage for a season 2! We’re lucky to know already that the show is coming back for more. (That’s especially the case with all the shows The CW has canceled as of late.)

For a few more specifics on the story you’re about to see, go ahead and check out the full All American: Homecoming season 1 finale synopsis below:

MEANT TO BE – As Homecoming week continues, Simone (Geffri Maya) grapples with her role on the tennis team and Thea (Camille Hyde) receives some upsetting news. With Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) nowhere to be found, an interim coach steps in which creates conflict for Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and JR (Sylvester Powell) as they try to win their most important game. Keisha (Netta Walker) throws herself into raising funds for Bringston in the hopes of helping to keep her chosen family together, while Cam (Mitchell Edwards) makes a decision that could have major consequences. Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) finds herself back in the spotlight with a surprising career opportunity. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Megan McNamara (#113). Original airdate 5/23/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

