NCIS season 19 episode 21 (finale) spoilers: Saving Alden Parker

Next week on CBS, the big moment is finally going to be here! You will see NCIS season 19 episode 21 (otherwise known as the finale), and it’s a huge one for the entire team.

If you’ve been wanting to know a good bit more about Alden Parker, this episode will be an opportunity. After all, Gary Cole’s character will be accused of a crime he did not commit, and the rest of the team will rally behind him in hopes of making sure he’s okay. They’re also going to have some help from an outside source, as Teri Polo will guest-star in this episode as the character’s ex.

For a few more details on what you can expect here, go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 19 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Birds of a Feather” – When Agent Parker is framed for murder, the team puts their jobs and lives on the line in order to buy time and uncover the truth, on the 19th season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Is there something to this episode’s title? Absolutely we wonder that, given that “Birds of a Feather” go be a reference to the Raven, the mysterious villain who was set up back during the episode “The Helpers” earlier this season. We know that the show often does pay off stories they set up many weeks beforehand at surprising points, and this could be a chance to do just that.

