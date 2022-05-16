All American season 4 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: After Halloween…

Next week on The CW you’re going to see All American season 4 episode 20, and it’s clear to us already that this is no ordinary episode. We’re talking, after all, about the all-important finale! This is one titled “Champagne Glasses” that, on the surface, sounds like it’s about a part!

Yet, the truth here is a little bit more complicated than that. We’re at the end of Halloween party and with that in mind, Spencer’s going to try to leave the past behind him and look forward. After all, Homecoming is ahead! Who wants to be, though, that this is a little bit harder to achieve than Spencer perhaps thought? There are going to be some big reveals throughout this episode, and some turns that should set the stage rather nicely for season 5.

(This is where we’re going to go ahead and say how grateful we are that the show already has a season 5, especially since so much other CW shows got canceled.)

To grab a few more details now on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full All American season 4 episode 20 synopsis below:

TRANSITIONS – After an intense ending to the Halloween party, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) tries his best to compartmentalize everything and focus on the big Homecoming game. Much to Laura’s (Monet Mazur) dismay, Billy (Taye Diggs) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) set out on a mission to do what they think is right, which leads them to learn more than they anticipated. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) makes it known in what he wants but is met with resistance, and Layla (Greta Onieogou) gets an unexpected bombshell at work. Coop (Bre-Z) is at an emotional crossroads and Asher (Cody Christian) learns the power of adjustments. Meanwhile, Grace (Karimah Westbrook) gets a life changing offer she may not be able to refuse. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Jameal Turner (#420). Original airdate 5/23/2022.

