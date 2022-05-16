Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Are you going to be seeing season 1 episode 21, otherwise known as the last one before the finale?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the great news: There is an installment on the air tonight! “Switchback” is going to be a big one for a multitude of reasons, with the #1 one being that this is the penultimate episode of the season. What happens here is going to carry over directly to the finale on May 23, so prepare for that accordingly. You’re going to see the return of Captain Milius to the show, and Jane Tennant is going to find herself at the center of a pretty dangerous operation.

Want to get a few more details for what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Switchback” – Captain Milius (Enver Gjokaj) returns to Hawai’i for a secret prisoner exchange operation, and brings in Jane to be his personal security escort in the Philippines, where the exchange will take place, on part one of the two-part season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, May 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We do think the finale will serve as a way to get some closure on what we’re seeing here, but don’t necessarily expect that all across the board. After all, remember here that the finale is meant to set the stage as well for a season 2, which has already been renewed. We know there will be some stories (think in terms of Whistler and Lucy) that are brought up in the finale, but there’s no guarantee they will be resolved right away.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 21?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







