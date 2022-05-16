Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 22 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 22, you’re going to have a chance to see some really fun stuff but beyond just that, a few emotional moments, as well.

Let’s just put it this way: By the end of the episode, there’s a chance a few things could be different about the show and honestly, they are better off that way! This is one of those shows where despite its multi-camera sitcom format, you still want things to evolve. The relationship between our title characters is rather different already from where it was at the start of the series, and that’s going to continue to be the case moving forward. We know that there’s a season 4 coming, so you don’t have to worry all that much about that. Instead, the future of the show is mostly a matter of what it looks like and what story twists are decided upon.

Want to get a few more details about the finale itself? Then go ahead and view the attached synopsis:

“Beard in Her Pulpit” – When a new charismatic pastor joins their congregation, Abishola is thrilled that Bob has renewed interest in church, but less so when her mother takes a new interest in the pastor. Also, when Dottie gives out bonuses to upper management, Bob must make sure he doesn’t lose his best employee, on the third season finale of the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, May 23 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Could there be a cliffhanger-of-sorts? We wouldn’t be shocked by that at all. We’re wondering in general what storyline in here will be the one that gives the episode the “finale” feeling. Is the one that is tied to Dottie? We could at the very least see that…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bob Hearts Abishola right now

What do you think is coming up on the Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you’re done with that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







