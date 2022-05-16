The Gilded Age season 2 filming begins; see first details!

If you were not excited enough for The Gilded Age season 2 to premiere on HBO, here’s another reason to be. Today, the network announced in an official release that the show is officially in production! Filming is taking place in New York and Rhode Island, and it is our personal belief that we will see new episodes at some point in 2023. (The ball is really in the network’s court with some of this.)

First things first, let’s detail off now the official season 2 cast: Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Blake Ritson, Taissa Farmiga, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Jack Gilpin, Debra Monk, Kristine Nielsen, Taylor Richardson, Ben Ahlers, Kelley Curran, Douglas Sills, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Michael Cerveris, Erin Wilhelmi, Kelli O’Hara, Donna Murphy, Patrick Page, and Sullivan Jones. Is that one of the biggest casts in all of TV? Absolutely, and it’s a reminder of the way of the world for executive producer Julian Fellowes. Season 2 could be more reminiscent of Downton Abbey with some of the servants playing more of a larger role.

Beyond the cast and the first-look BTS photo below, you can also check out the official season 2 logline below:

The Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of huge fortunes made and lost, and of fierce rivalry between old money and new. Nowhere is that rivalry more apparent than on East 61st Street, where Marian Brook and her thoroughly old money aunts, Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook, live opposite the stupendously rich George and Bertha Russell. The Russells are both fiercely ambitious, he financially, she socially, and they are determined to reach the highest echelons of New York. Meanwhile in Brooklyn, Marian’s friend and confidant Peggy Scott forges her own path in the world of the Black elite. In this glittering world on the brink of the modern age, will the established rules of society prevail, or will the game change entirely?

What is fun about this show is pretty simple: While there are a number of things set in stone thanks to the historical timeline, Fellowes always finds a way to sprinkle in some surprises for his characters. We absolutely imagine that will be the case here as well.

